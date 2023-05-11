Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Grasse
366
Nice
59
Cannes
4
Vallauris
4
Beausoleil
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
449 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€ 1,090,000
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
€ 895,000
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
€ 810,000
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 187 m²
€ 1,197,000
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
€ 2,750,000
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
€ 939,000
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
4 room apartment in Nice, France
4 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
€ 3,772,000
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
€ 1,225,000
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 2,580,000
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€ 1,250,000
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
5 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartment in Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
€ 889,000
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
€ 1,990,000
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city cen…
3 room apartment in Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
€ 1,800,000
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
€ 2,490,000
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€ 1,150,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 3,190,000
Exceptional penthouse, completely renovated, with private swimming pool on the terrace on th…
6 room apartment in Cannes, France
6 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 248 m²
€ 3,200,000
Large apartment of approx. 248 sqm situated on the Boulevard de La Croisette, large terrace …
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
€ 2,500,000
Located on the last floor, duplex apartment of 160 m2 with exceptional view on the sea and t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€ 1,650,000
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir