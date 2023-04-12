Houses for sale in France

Show property on map Show properties list
Castle 17 roomsin Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 54 roomsin Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18 Number of rooms 1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m ²         &n…
Castle 6 bedroomsin Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
6 room housein Madiran, France
6 room house
Madiran, France
11 Number of rooms 570 m²
Price on request
Castle 10 bedroomsin Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle 9 bedroomsin Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
2 bath 100 m²
€ 765,000
Cozy two-story house with a living area of 100 sq.m., overlooking the sea, located in a clos…
Villa 2 room villain France, France
Villa 2 room villa
France, France
2 bath 261 m²
€ 2,990,000
House for sale, located in a unique location on the French Riviera – in the territory of the…
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
700 m²
€ 1,470,000
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
450 m²
€ 1,260,000
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
Castlein Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 300 m²
€ 58,000,000
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
750 m²
€ 2,350,000
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
Castlein Aquitaine, France
Castle
Aquitaine, France
687 m²
€ 1,340,000
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
800 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Provence region Proven style villa Elegant Proven style villa in t…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 022 m²
€ 59,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with park 8800m2 One of the most elegant villas …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 12,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park A unique modern villa on the h…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 18,550,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa 5 min from Monaco A rare offer. Ultra-moder…
Castlein Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
6 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
France Luara River Valley Renaissance Castle One of the most impressive c…
Housein Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
House
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
570 m²
€ 18,000,000
France Cote d'Azur The mansion on the first line A stunningly beautiful …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 20,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa near Monaco Wonderful villa in the style of & qu…
Castlein Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Castle
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
1 500 m²
€ 7,650,000
France Southern Languedoc-Russia Romantic Region Castle with vineyards Ma…
Housein Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
House
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 6,150,000
France Provence Mansion with 6g park A mansion unique in location in one …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 000 m²
€ 29,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa estate Unique object for the Cote d'Az…

