France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Houses
Houses for sale in France
villas
962
castles
118
mansions
3
chalets
38
townhouses
8
duplexes
1
House
Clear all
1 230 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18 Number of rooms
1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m ² &n…
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
6 room house
Madiran, France
11 Number of rooms
570 m²
Price on request
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms
10 bath
750 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
2 bath
100 m²
€ 765,000
Cozy two-story house with a living area of 100 sq.m., overlooking the sea, located in a clos…
Villa 2 room villa
France, France
2 bath
261 m²
€ 2,990,000
House for sale, located in a unique location on the French Riviera – in the territory of the…
Castle
PCh, France
700 m²
€ 1,470,000
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
Castle
PCh, France
450 m²
€ 1,260,000
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 300 m²
€ 58,000,000
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
Castle
PCh, France
750 m²
€ 2,350,000
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
Castle
Aquitaine, France
687 m²
€ 1,340,000
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
800 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Provence region Proven style villa Elegant Proven style villa in t…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 022 m²
€ 59,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with park 8800m2 One of the most elegant villas …
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 12,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park A unique modern villa on the h…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 18,550,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa 5 min from Monaco A rare offer. Ultra-moder…
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
6 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
France Luara River Valley Renaissance Castle One of the most impressive c…
House
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
570 m²
€ 18,000,000
France Cote d'Azur The mansion on the first line A stunningly beautiful …
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 20,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa near Monaco Wonderful villa in the style of & qu…
Castle
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
1 500 m²
€ 7,650,000
France Southern Languedoc-Russia Romantic Region Castle with vineyards Ma…
House
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 6,150,000
France Provence Mansion with 6g park A mansion unique in location in one …
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 000 m²
€ 29,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa estate Unique object for the Cote d'Az…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
New Aquitaine
Occitania
Antibes
Vallauris
Centre-Loire Valley
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
Tarbes
Bayonne
Rochechouart
Tours
Albertville
Carcassonne
Courchevel
Normandy
Pays de la Loire
Avignon
Brittany
Paris
Grand Est
Lyon
Properties features in France
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map