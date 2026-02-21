Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in France

Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in France
Villa 10 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 835 m²
Sale of the estate consisting of their 3 villas, located on the hills of Vance, in absolute …
$10,18M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
OneOne
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aspremont, France
3 bedroom house
Aspremont, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
ASPROMONT/GAIRAUT Superb ultra contemporary semi-detached villa of 150 m² built in 2021 with…
$1,28M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request

