  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in France

Cannes
18
Bordeaux
14
Antibes
8
Metropolitan France
359
Show more
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful villa, ideally located on the fashionable peninsula of Cap d’Antibes, near the fam…
$11,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa - duplex, located in Ez – the picturesque city of the Cote d'Azur, 15 km fr…
$6,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of 2-storey villas with sea views, area 270 square meters.m.located in a closed domain …
Price on request
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental and sale of a villa in Théoule - sur - Mer with sea and coast views. Villa in a moder…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
This luxurious villa with magnificent sea and mountain views is located on Cap d’Antibes, ne…
$11,11M
Leave a request
Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request

