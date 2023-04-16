Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

31 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottagein Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 478,814
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 495,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa 6 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 199 m²
€ 600,000
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 225,000
Anesis Wellness residences is a spacious residential complex that personifies modern life in…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
This 2 bedroom lovely flat Situated in the most populartouristarea in Yermasogia , ten minut…
Villa Villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
This 2 bedroom lovely flat Situated in the most popular tourist area in Germasogia , ten min…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
It consists of10 high quality, super luxury, and spacious flats. On the ground floor there a…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
It consists of10 high quality, super luxury, and spacious flats. On the ground floor there a…
Villa 3 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 672,500
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 767,500
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 852,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 246,000
For sale Apartment of 72 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
2 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/8 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale Apartment of 248 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor.…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
This lovely brand new 2 bedroom flat on top floor in the complex of 27 flats and situated in…
4 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
3-bd apartments from € 560,000 + VAT The complex is situated in the great area of Potam…
3 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
Luxury apartment for sale whit area of ​​118 sq.meters in the city center of Limassol, withi…
