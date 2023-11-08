Residential properties for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€440,000
2 room apartment with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€670,000
3 room apartment with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€900,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,34M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
3 room cottage with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€649,280
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
€2,70M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€495,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€3,70M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
€1,70M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
It consists of10 high quality, super luxury, and spacious flats. On the ground floor there a…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€672,500
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€747,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€767,500
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€852,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€650,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€246,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€334,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€588,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale apartment of 248 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor.…
€930,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
Luxury apartment for sale whit area of ​​118 sq.meters in the city center of Limassol, withi…
€600,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
Luxury apartment for sale whit area of ​​160 sq.meters in the city center of Limassol, withi…
€440,000
