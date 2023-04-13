Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Paphos
135
685 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 117 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 110 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 108 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 240,000
Apartment B-101 — is a comfortable and modern apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Pap…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 649,000
This stylish residential and commercial luxury building is designed to offer residents a ref…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 895,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 176 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 585,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 316 m²
€ 1,995,000
We offer villas for sale in a complex with a golf club. Thanks to the cooperation of interna…

