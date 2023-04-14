Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
Villa 4 room villain Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 273 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
Villa 5 room villain Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 313 m² Number of floors 2
€ 710,000
For sale off-plan house with 5 bedrooms, located 200 meters from the sea, in the area of Dhe…
Villa 4 room villain Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
Villa 4 room villain Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
Villa 3 room villain Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…

