Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Zhodzina
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus
Apartment
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 35,574
Sale of a 2-room apartment in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, d…
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 34,133
For sale 1.5 bedroom apartment with repair in. Zhodino Address: Zhodino city, Gagarin street…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 49,444
For sale a spacious, bright 2-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Logoiskaya 15. Locate…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 40,438
For sale one bedroom apartment on the 7th floor of a 9-story panel house built in 1999. …
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 37,736
Three bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Address: Zhodino, st. Sovetskaya d. 55. ➜ 3-room apartm…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 22,515
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Near the school, gymnasium, kindergartens.
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 40,438
Bright two-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Timiryazeva! Address: Zhodino. st. Timir…
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 34,223
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 27,829
For sale one bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area of the city. Zhodino Addr…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 60,152
Lovely apartment with excellent repairs and panoramic views. Address: Zhodino, pr. Fra…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 34,449
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, 34. Apartment parameters: tot…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/9 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-room apartment in Zhodino! Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. 2 武 Sold a great 3-room…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 35,124
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 58,540
Four-room apartment in a landscaped area in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. nineteen 武…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 40,528
Spacious two-room apartment in a beautiful p-not! Address: g. Zhodino, st. March 8, d. thirt…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 43,230
✅ Attention a new object on sale ! ✅ The apartment is located in Zhodino. ✅ Look, buy. The a…
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 23,326
Finished apartment of the park near the park in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodi…
Apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
52 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale room with loggia in 2 rooms. apartment: g. Zhodino, st. 50 years of October, 27. Ap…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 34,133
Three bedroom apartment in a brick house with a plot! Address: Zhodino, per. Road 2nd, Great…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 73,842
Spacious two-room apartment in a quiet area! Address: g. Zhodino, st. Sukhogryadskaya, d. 10…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 30,531
Ready-made one-bedroom apartment for sale in a quiet area! Address: Zhodino, st. Chapaeva, d…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 39,537
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Zhodino with excellent repairs. It is only 50 …
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 26,568
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Leningradskaya, 26. Apartment paramete…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 30,531
For sale one bedroom apartment in Zhodino.
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,866
Cozy and bright 1-room apartment in a quiet center. Brick warm house, good repair. PVC windo…
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 81,056
Chic 4-room apartment for sale in a new neighborhood. The apartment consists of two bedrooms…
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 51,335
For sale four-room apartment on the street. Kalinovsky. The apartment is located on the firs…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 42,329
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Zhodino. Located apartment on 2 of 5 fl…
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 46,202
Bright, stylish two-room apartment in the center of. Zhodino. 1st floor / 5th floor brick ho…
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 22,515
We offer you an apartment in a quiet, cozy area of the city. Apartment of Stalin's layout, w…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map