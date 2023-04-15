Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Zhodzina
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 35,574
Sale of a 2-room apartment in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, d…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 34,133
For sale 1.5 bedroom apartment with repair in. Zhodino Address: Zhodino city, Gagarin street…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 49,444
For sale a spacious, bright 2-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Logoiskaya 15. Locate…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 40,438
For sale one bedroom apartment on the 7th floor of a 9-story panel house built in 1999. …
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 37,736
Three bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Address: Zhodino, st. Sovetskaya d. 55. ➜ 3-room apartm…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 22,515
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Near the school, gymnasium, kindergartens.  
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 40,438
Bright two-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Timiryazeva! Address: Zhodino. st. Timir…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 34,223
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,829
For sale one bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area of the city. Zhodino Addr…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 60,152
Lovely apartment with excellent repairs and panoramic views.  Address: Zhodino, pr. Fra…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 34,449
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, 34. Apartment parameters: tot…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/9 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-room apartment in Zhodino! Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. 2 武 Sold a great 3-room…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 35,124
4 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 58,540
Four-room apartment in a landscaped area in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. nineteen 武…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 40,528
Spacious two-room apartment in a beautiful p-not! Address: g. Zhodino, st. March 8, d. thirt…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 43,230
✅ Attention a new object on sale ! ✅ The apartment is located in Zhodino. ✅ Look, buy. The a…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,326
Finished apartment of the park near the park in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodi…
Apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
Apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale room with loggia in 2 rooms. apartment: g. Zhodino, st. 50 years of October, 27. Ap…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 34,133
Three bedroom apartment in a brick house with a plot! Address: Zhodino, per. Road 2nd, Great…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 73,842
Spacious two-room apartment in a quiet area! Address: g. Zhodino, st. Sukhogryadskaya, d. 10…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,531
Ready-made one-bedroom apartment for sale in a quiet area! Address: Zhodino, st. Chapaeva, d…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,537
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Zhodino with excellent repairs. It is only 50 …
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 26,568
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Leningradskaya, 26. Apartment paramete…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 30,531
For sale one bedroom apartment in Zhodino. 
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,866
Cozy and bright 1-room apartment in a quiet center. Brick warm house, good repair. PVC windo…
4 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 81,056
Chic 4-room apartment for sale in a new neighborhood. The apartment consists of two bedrooms…
4 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,335
For sale four-room apartment on the street. Kalinovsky. The apartment is located on the firs…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,329
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Zhodino. Located apartment on 2 of 5 fl…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 46,202
Bright, stylish two-room apartment in the center of. Zhodino. 1st floor / 5th floor brick ho…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 22,515
We offer you an apartment in a quiet, cozy area of the city. Apartment of Stalin's layout, w…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir