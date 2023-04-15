Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Vitsebsk Region
  Vítebsk
  Houses

Houses for sale in Vítebsk, Belarus

20 properties total found
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
15 m²
€ 3,152
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,512
On sale a garden house in Ulanovichi. House with a total area of 27 sq.m., for two rooms. Fa…
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 124,285
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 46,832
A brick residential building for sale with all amenities on the street. Polar. Gas heating. …
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 23,866
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,112
Land for sale with house for demolition.  Plot of 6.4 acres with a slope towards the ro…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 33,323
Residential house for sale with gas and water in Boroniki. Bathroom in the house. Under the …
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
97 m²
€ 53,136
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
243 m²
€ 55,838
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
223 m²
€ 110,326
Cottage for sale in Luchyos on the street. 3rd Krupskaya. All communications are valid. High…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
232 m²
€ 123,835
Residential building for sale on the street. Luzhesnyanskaya from a gas-silicate block with …
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
199 m²
€ 53,136
An incomplete canned capital structure for sale in Tulovo per. Innovative. The house is bric…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 55,838
For sale & nbsp; brick residential building in the Peskovatik area with all amenities. & Nbs…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
20 m²
€ 4,053
For sale garden house ( delivery ) located within the city in ST OJSC & quot; Ceramics & quo…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
57 m²
€ 24,317
Two-story house for sale in. Vitebsk completely restored in 2022, on 6th Zagorodnaya street,…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
42 m²
€ 18,012
Residential building for sale behind the market in Połock near the Junior High School № 4. G…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
67 m²
€ 12,519
For sale cottage within the city in the Davydovka area in ST & quot; May & quot;. The house …
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
346 m²
€ 180,033
House in an environmentally friendly park area with beautiful views of the coniferous forest…
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
399 m²
€ 216,148
The VIP cottage is located in the central part of the city, near the western river Dvina. On…
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
143 m²
€ 85,559
For sale a two-story cottage made of red brick. The house has a terrace, attic, basement. On…

