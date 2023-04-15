Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Vítebsk
Houses
Houses for sale in Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
15 m²
€ 3,152
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,512
On sale a garden house in Ulanovichi. House with a total area of 27 sq.m., for two rooms. Fa…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 124,285
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 46,832
A brick residential building for sale with all amenities on the street. Polar. Gas heating. …
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 23,866
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,112
Land for sale with house for demolition. Plot of 6.4 acres with a slope towards the ro…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 33,323
Residential house for sale with gas and water in Boroniki. Bathroom in the house. Under the …
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
97 m²
€ 53,136
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
243 m²
€ 55,838
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
223 m²
€ 110,326
Cottage for sale in Luchyos on the street. 3rd Krupskaya. All communications are valid. High…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
232 m²
€ 123,835
Residential building for sale on the street. Luzhesnyanskaya from a gas-silicate block with …
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
199 m²
€ 53,136
An incomplete canned capital structure for sale in Tulovo per. Innovative. The house is bric…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 55,838
For sale & nbsp; brick residential building in the Peskovatik area with all amenities. & Nbs…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
20 m²
€ 4,053
For sale garden house ( delivery ) located within the city in ST OJSC & quot; Ceramics & quo…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
57 m²
€ 24,317
Two-story house for sale in. Vitebsk completely restored in 2022, on 6th Zagorodnaya street,…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
42 m²
€ 18,012
Residential building for sale behind the market in Połock near the Junior High School № 4. G…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
67 m²
€ 12,519
For sale cottage within the city in the Davydovka area in ST & quot; May & quot;. The house …
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
346 m²
€ 180,033
House in an environmentally friendly park area with beautiful views of the coniferous forest…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
399 m²
€ 216,148
The VIP cottage is located in the central part of the city, near the western river Dvina. On…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
143 m²
€ 85,559
For sale a two-story cottage made of red brick. The house has a terrace, attic, basement. On…
Properties features in Vítebsk, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map