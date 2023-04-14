Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
Apartments for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Valozhyn
9
Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
Valozynski sielski Saviet
1
Visnieuski sielski Saviet
1
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,530
2 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhina! Address: Volozyn, st. Partizanskaya, d. 12 …
4 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,954
4 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhin near a picturesque park with a lake! Address: …
1 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,096
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of 35.1 sq.m in the district center of. Volozhin. Good layout o…
3 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 28,049
2 room apartmentin Bahdanau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bahdanau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,224
5 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
5 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 31,669
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,287
For sale 2-room apartment in Volozhyn on the street 50 years of October. The house is wooden…
2 room apartmentin Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,477
For sale 2 bedroom apartment ( area on SNB 50.2 sq.m ) in a 2-storey brick house. The house …
Apartmentin Vyhanicy, Belarus
Apartment
Vyhanicy, Belarus
25 m²
€ 16,739
For sale an apartment in a blocked residential building 30 km from MKAD, Rakovskoye ( Grodno…

