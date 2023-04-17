Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
House
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
57 m²
€ 9,104
For sale 1-storey house in. Old Roads, 140 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. Plot o…
2 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,387
Sale of 2-room apartment.   The total area of the apartment is 45.6 m2, residential – 2…
Housein Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,821
For sale women in pine forest. There is a house 1.5 km from the Werkhutino Railway. Near the…
4 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,021
For sale 4 bedroom apartment. Total area 84.9 sq.m, living 50.2, kitchen 9.4. The rooms are …
3 room apartmentin Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,924
Three bedroom apartment for sale. Need reconstruction. & Nbsp; Local sewerage. Gas brought t…
Housein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
House
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
72 m²
€ 10,014
Three-room apartment for sale in a locked house for 2 owners. The house has a reconstruction…

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

