Houses for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

House in Draznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Draznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A brick house is sold in the Starodorozhsky district, agricultural rod of the Semolia. A h…
$11,500
House in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A brick house with gas heating in the city of old roads is sold. central water supply, PVC…
$28,000
House in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A strong brick house with stove heating is sold in AG. Gorki of the Starodorozhsky district.…
$8,500
Properties features in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
