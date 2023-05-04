Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Shchuchyn District
  5. Shchuchyn

Residential properties for sale in Shchuchyn, Belarus

10 properties total found
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 87 m²
€ 31,621
3 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,621
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 14,003
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 14,003
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 16,714
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 16,714
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 24,393
1 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 12,648
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 98 m²
€ 15,810
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,586
