Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Apartments

Apartments and flats for sale in Minsk, Belarus

penthouses
10
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
33
3 BHK
28
4 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 110 properties total found
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9/10
€ 70,707
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 167,703
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
Four bedroom apartment in the center of Minsk with a view of the park! Address: Minsk, st. K…
€ 294,613
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/9
Four bedroom apartment with repair near the park! Address: Minsk, st. Mendeleev, d. thirty ✔…
€ 84,214
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious apartment in an elite brick house! Address: Minsk, st. Griboedova, d. 2 ➜ मroom apa…
€ 235,599
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/10
Welcome to your new three-room apartment!  Address: Minsk, st. Leonid Beda, d. 31 武 武…
€ 140,417
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/25
€ 115,035
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 87,840
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
Three bedroom apartment for sale near the metro! Address: Minsk, st. Chkalova, d. twenty ⁇ …
€ 79,319
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/16
Spacious apartment in the Champions quarter Address: Minsk, Prospect Mira, d. 4 ➜ Bright apa…
€ 67,988
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a private semi-detached house in a quiet area! Address: Minsk, st. Vereshchagin…
€ 53,846
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 69,347
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 77,053
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 42,606
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 122,378
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 56,656
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 69,347
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 19/19
€ 514,724
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,234
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 75,693
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 122,378
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 89,744
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 14/25
€ 72,429
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 47,591
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 57,019
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/24
€ 172,235
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/16
€ 117,754
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 116,939
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 115,579
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/25
€ 84,214

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury

Should I buy real estate in Minsk

Minsk is the capital of Belarus, a developing city with many beautiful places and attractions. The sale of apartments in Minsk is in demand both in the primary and the secondary markets. New buildings are more expensive, but developers attract customers with favorable loan schemes and discounts. 

Districts of Minsk

You can buy an apartment in Minsk in one of the eight districts of the city: 

  • Zavodskoy — there are many polluting works here. 
  • Tsentralny — one of the most eco-friendly and expensive districts. 
  • Frunzensky — the largest district of the city, where it is easy to find a well-furnished secondary housing. 
  • Sovetsky — the smallest district of the capital. 
  • Pervomaisky — the district that takes the third place in terms of the cost of housing after Tsentralny and Sovetsky districts. 
  • Partizansky — quiet and the least populated part of the city. 
  • Oktyabrsky — belongs to the category of ’cheap’ areas. 
  • Moskovsky — attracts those in search of inexpensive real estate. 
  • Leninsky — popular area with excellent infrastructure. 

The cost of apartments in Minsk

The sale of apartments in Minsk is becoming more and more popular due to the annual population growth, which accounts for 10-20 thousand people. The average cost of housing in Minsk is $1560 per m². The most expensive apartments in the capital are located in the area of the National Library and on Independence Avenue. Lost cost housing is to be found in Zavodskoy district with an average cost of $1130 per m². 

Planning to buy an apartment in Minsk at a bargain price? Realting.com will be your faithful assistant when choosing international real estate. 

What are the advantages of looking for housing in Belarus with us: 

  • Large database of objects. Each ad is moderated before it is placed on the site.
  • The offers are provided solely by certified agencies that have all the necessary licenses. New ads with detailed descriptions and photos daily. 

In addition to ads, on our website you will find a lot of useful information on the purchase of foreign real estate, as well as legislation, taxation, lending.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir