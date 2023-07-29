Should I buy real estate in Minsk

Minsk is the capital of Belarus, a developing city with many beautiful places and attractions. The sale of apartments in Minsk is in demand both in the primary and the secondary markets. New buildings are more expensive, but developers attract customers with favorable loan schemes and discounts.

Districts of Minsk

You can buy an apartment in Minsk in one of the eight districts of the city:

Zavodskoy — there are many polluting works here.

Tsentralny — one of the most eco-friendly and expensive districts.

Frunzensky — the largest district of the city, where it is easy to find a well-furnished secondary housing.

Sovetsky — the smallest district of the capital.

Pervomaisky — the district that takes the third place in terms of the cost of housing after Tsentralny and Sovetsky districts.

Partizansky — quiet and the least populated part of the city.

Oktyabrsky — belongs to the category of ’cheap’ areas.

Moskovsky — attracts those in search of inexpensive real estate.

Leninsky — popular area with excellent infrastructure.

The cost of apartments in Minsk

The sale of apartments in Minsk is becoming more and more popular due to the annual population growth, which accounts for 10-20 thousand people. The average cost of housing in Minsk is $1560 per m². The most expensive apartments in the capital are located in the area of the National Library and on Independence Avenue. Lost cost housing is to be found in Zavodskoy district with an average cost of $1130 per m².

Planning to buy an apartment in Minsk at a bargain price? Realting.com will be your faithful assistant when choosing international real estate.

What are the advantages of looking for housing in Belarus with us:

Large database of objects. Each ad is moderated before it is placed on the site.

The offers are provided solely by certified agencies that have all the necessary licenses. New ads with detailed descriptions and photos daily.

In addition to ads, on our website you will find a lot of useful information on the purchase of foreign real estate, as well as legislation, taxation, lending.