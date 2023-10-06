Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Townhouse new building in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Townhouse new building
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale cozy, 3rd room apartment in a blocked house in Kolodisti!   House built in 2011. Su…
€146,970
Townhouse with landscape design, with gazebo in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse with landscape design, with gazebo
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
€151,616
Townhouse with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 198 m²
For sale a separate apartment in a residential building with all the communications in the m…
€145,073
Townhouse with landscape design in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse with landscape design
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Modern house for sale 15 km from Minsk. Smolevichi district, Ozeritsko-Slobodskaya s/s, D. S…
€232,307
Townhouse in Sucharukija, Belarus
Townhouse
Sucharukija, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Townhouse sale in D. Sukhorukie Kuibyshev str. (Kolodisti). 500 meters from Minsk. Townhouse…
€199,120
Townhouse in Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Modern townhouse with excellent layout surrounded by forest
€246,530
Townhouse with garage in Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse with garage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 186 m²
We offer you a spacious 5-room two-level townhouse located in an environmentally friendly ar…
€171,623
Townhouse in Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Townhouse is located in an environmentally friendly area, an elite and comfortable village o…
€236,953
Townhouse with yard in Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse with yard
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…
€84,389
3 room townhouse in Tarasava, Belarus
3 room townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
An ideal option for residential properties for those who dream of their own home with a terr…
€407,153

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

