Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk Region
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Townhouse
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse new building
Kalodishchy, Belarus
103 m²
For sale cozy, 3rd room apartment in a blocked house in Kolodisti! House built in 2011. Su…
€146,970
Recommend
Townhouse with landscape design, with gazebo
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€151,616
Recommend
Townhouse with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
For sale a separate apartment in a residential building with all the communications in the m…
€145,073
Recommend
Townhouse with landscape design
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
Modern house for sale 15 km from Minsk. Smolevichi district, Ozeritsko-Slobodskaya s/s, D. S…
€232,307
Recommend
Townhouse
Sucharukija, Belarus
180 m²
Townhouse sale in D. Sukhorukie Kuibyshev str. (Kolodisti). 500 meters from Minsk. Townhouse…
€199,120
Recommend
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
260 m²
Modern townhouse with excellent layout surrounded by forest
€246,530
Recommend
Townhouse with garage
Tarasava, Belarus
186 m²
We offer you a spacious 5-room two-level townhouse located in an environmentally friendly ar…
€171,623
Recommend
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
283 m²
Townhouse is located in an environmentally friendly area, an elite and comfortable village o…
€236,953
Recommend
Townhouse with yard
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…
€84,389
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
6
2
227 m²
3
An ideal option for residential properties for those who dream of their own home with a terr…
€407,153
Recommend
