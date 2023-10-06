Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of business apartments at a reduced price + car…
€34,912
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of business apartments at a reduced price + car…
€34,486
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/9
€55,848
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, bargaining possible in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, bargaining possible
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
€31,004

