Townhouses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

12 properties total found
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 153,673
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Townhousein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodishchy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 190,954
Sale of a town house in the Colors ( d. Sukhorukiye st. Kuibysheva ). Part of the cottage fo…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 109,117
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Townhousein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 250,059
For sale is a modern premium Tanhaus in the prestigious indoor residential complex « Green H…
Townhousein Soniečny, Belarus
Townhouse
Soniečny, Belarus
332 m²
€ 331,897
Author's design! Offer for those who prefer comfort! For sale 4-level 5-room Townhouse ( man…
Townhousein Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
283 m²
€ 227,236
Townhouse is located in an environmentally friendly area, an elite and comfortable village o…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 131,849
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Townhousein Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
205 m²
€ 245,513
Townhousein Visniouka, Belarus
Townhouse
Visniouka, Belarus
117 m²
€ 61,833
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
110 m²
€ 89,112
A unique offer in Borovlyany with an individual project of only 730 cu per square! The plot …
Townhousein Lieskauka, Belarus
Townhouse
Lieskauka, Belarus
162 m²
€ 136,396
For sale two modern saunahouses with mirror layout, located on a common plot of 15 acres. Ea…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
€ 80,928
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…

