Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Malaryta District
Houses
Houses for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
16
Malaryta
7
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
3
Oltusski sielski Saviet
3
carnianski sielski Saviet
2
Lukauski sielski Saviet
2
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
carniany, Belarus
65 m²
€ 3,774
Sale of a residential building in Maloritsky district, Chernyansky s / s, ag. Chernyany. Hou…
House
Lukava, Belarus
203 m²
€ 80,881
Lot 7015. On sale is a house on the banks of the Lukov reservoir. The walls are built of blo…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,277
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 35.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: ma…
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 12,132
LOT 6983. On sale is a residential building in the village of Maloritsky district. The main …
House
Malaryta, Belarus
66 m²
€ 13,480
Lot 6991. In the city of Malorita, a house of 1967 is being built with a total area of 66.2 …
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,662
Lot 6995. A country house in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The hou…
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,864
Lot 5362. House in the village of Maloritsky district, built in 1970. Walls from the constru…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,707
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1983 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 38.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
107 m²
Price on request
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 94,361
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 34,779
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 76,387
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 53,831
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 14,828
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A 1997 residential building is of…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 9,436
Lot 6408. To your attention is a house in the Great City Village Council at the expense of a…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 10,694
Lot 6328. Great direction. Would you like to buy a solid rural house with a lot of household…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 6,291
Lot 6296. Dacha in the Great Britain area is 30 km from Brest. A country house partnership i…
House
carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 5,212
House for sale in Chernyany, Maloritsky district, Brest region. The house is wooden, built i…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 109,638
Residential building in Brest district. 2021 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 136.9 square met…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 63,806
A box of a residential building in the Brest district. g.p. 1. Floor. Total.SNB - 131.11 squ…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
113 m²
€ 64,705
House for clean decoration in.Little one. 2020 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 112.8 square m…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
75 m²
€ 4,044
LOT 5438. On sale is a residential building in the agricultural town of Maloritsky district.…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
56 m²
€ 53,022
Residential building in.Little one. 1962.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 70.…
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 8,537
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1993 p. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 47.9 sq.m, total. -…
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 8,987
Garden House. 2011 year.p. Maloritsky district. Gas-silicate block / plaster with the textur…
House
Zamsany, Belarus
110 m²
€ 22,467
For sale a box of a house built in 2020 in the Maloritsky district. The foundation is a mono…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 64,705
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192886Zhiloy hou…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 94,361
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 190566 Residenti…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 89,867
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192057Zhiloy hou…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
136 m²
€ 62,009
Sale of a residential building in Malorita district, Malorita 183443The residential building…
