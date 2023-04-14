Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Fanipalski sielski Saviet
79
Dzyarzhynsk
18
Fanipol
18
Nieharelski sielski Saviet
12
Stankauski sielski Saviet
5
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
2
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
1
135 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale a strong house near the river! Address: p. Gorodishche, st. Embankment. 武 回 house…
3 room apartmentin Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,864
2 room apartmentin Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 58,361
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
1 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 39,722
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a brick house in a satellite town at a good price.  War…
3 room apartmentin Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,054
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment 25 minutes drive from Dzerzhinsk! Address: d. Stankovo, st. Voj…
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,668
For sale spacious with good repair 1-room apartment in Dzerzhinsk. Total area in SNB -44.6 m…
2 room apartmentin Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,825
For sale one bedroom apartment! Address: ah. Unsurely, st. Lenin, d. 103. ➜ A spacious apart…
3 room apartmentin Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,254
2 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 52,932
For sale one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs ! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Green, d. 2…
3 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 53,837
For sale spacious, bright 3-room apartment in the center of. Fanipol, on the street Komsomol…
2 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 58,813
Stop – 100 meters, to Art. metro « Malinovka » - 15 minutes on the minibus. Near the house –…
3 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,550
For sale spacious, cozy two-room apartment in. Dzerzhinsk ( the area is indicated by SNB ). …
1 room apartmentin Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,575
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,102
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
Apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,025
1 room apartmentin Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
2 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 50,670
     For sale one bedroom apartment with good repairs and furniture in t…
Apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
49 m²
€ 28,502
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,383
A great layout option for a 2-room apartment with a glazed balcony. Separate dignity. node, …
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,669
1 room apartmentin Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 40,626
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk!   In the most comfor…
1 room apartmentin Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 28,502
1 room apartmentin Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 40,626
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 31,669
For sale 1-room apartment with excellent layout - an area of SNB 40.9 sq.m, a kitchen of 9.1…
2 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 43,431
The apartment is located on the third floor of a five-story brick house. The apartment has t…
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 36,099
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 36,099
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 36,099
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 35,288
Cozy apartment for sale in the village of Energetikov. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, s…
3 room apartmentin Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 51,575
We sell a three-room apartment in the heart of Fanipol! Kolas St., 1  House built in 19…

