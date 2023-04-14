Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus
135 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale a strong house near the river! Address: p. Gorodishche, st. Embankment. 武 回 house…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,864
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 58,361
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 39,722
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a brick house in a satellite town at a good price. War…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 27,054
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment 25 minutes drive from Dzerzhinsk! Address: d. Stankovo, st. Voj…
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,668
For sale spacious with good repair 1-room apartment in Dzerzhinsk. Total area in SNB -44.6 m…
2 room apartment
Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,825
For sale one bedroom apartment! Address: ah. Unsurely, st. Lenin, d. 103. ➜ A spacious apart…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 23,254
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 52,932
For sale one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs ! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Green, d. 2…
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 53,837
For sale spacious, bright 3-room apartment in the center of. Fanipol, on the street Komsomol…
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 58,813
Stop – 100 meters, to Art. metro « Malinovka » - 15 minutes on the minibus. Near the house –…
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 37,550
For sale spacious, cozy two-room apartment in. Dzerzhinsk ( the area is indicated by SNB ). …
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 51,575
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,102
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 14,025
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 50,670
For sale one bedroom apartment with good repairs and furniture in t…
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
49 m²
€ 28,502
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 34,383
A great layout option for a 2-room apartment with a glazed balcony. Separate dignity. node, …
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,669
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 40,626
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk! In the most comfor…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 28,502
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 40,626
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 31,669
For sale 1-room apartment with excellent layout - an area of SNB 40.9 sq.m, a kitchen of 9.1…
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 43,431
The apartment is located on the third floor of a five-story brick house. The apartment has t…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 36,099
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 36,099
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 36,099
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 35,288
Cozy apartment for sale in the village of Energetikov. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, s…
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 51,575
We sell a three-room apartment in the heart of Fanipol! Kolas St., 1 House built in 19…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
