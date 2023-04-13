Cottages for sale in Brest, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 175,496
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya.   Three…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 127,212
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
165 m²
€ 107,298
Lot 10323; We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 118,210
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
186 m²
€ 115,482
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
132 m²
€ 89,112
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a residential building…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
189 m²
€ 64,834
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A residential building in the Koz…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
342 m²
€ 65,470
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! The spac…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
129 m²
€ 113,663
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
317 m²
€ 113,663
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
263 m²
€ 104,479
For sale one-story spacious box of the house in the microdistrict of the Berezovka district.…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 175,496
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
313 m²
€ 152,763
Sell the cottage, Brest, st. Berezovskaya, Leninsky district 2 level, walls - block, year of…

