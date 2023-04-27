Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 61,565
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
249 m²
€ 153,006
A spacious and modern three-story brick house is sold, completely ready to live with all the…
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
118 m²
€ 86,009
Attention for sale is an excellent large cottage with a total area of 118.4 sq.m. The house …
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
209 m²
€ 89,631
Large house for sale. Plot of 10 acres. Large garage with pit, as well as 3 household buildi…
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
176 m²
€ 63,375
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
230 m²
€ 52,511
House for sale 2003 p with a total area of 230 m2. permanent residence of a large family! Sp…
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
84 m²
€ 67,902
House for sale area & quot; North & quot;. 3 rooms, attic floor, pantry, kitchen 12m2. Metal…
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
323 m²
€ 80,577
Comfortable residential HOUSE with a very convenient layout and the whole setting: 3 & nbsp;…
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
377 m²
€ 149,385
Sell cottage, Borisov, per. Pottery, house 12 There is a large two-story cottage in the quie…

