Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Babruysk
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Housein Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 28,822
House in the center A residential building for sale with a plot of 6.4 acres on Gogol Street…
Cottagein Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
252 m²
Price on request
An elite, modern cottage for sale with everything necessary for a comfortable life! The cent…
Townhousein Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
397 m²
€ 153,119
Excellent townhouse for sale ( apartment ) for repair in the prestigious area of Bobruisk. M…
Housein Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
71 m²
€ 26,120
Housein Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
175 m²
€ 53,141
Housein Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,656
A solid house for sale in. Bobruisk. Mogilev region, 129 km from MKAD.   One-story log …

Properties features in Babruysk, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir