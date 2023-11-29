Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

from €726,000

Completion date: 2023

The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation. The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the city center. There are several infrastructures that provide residents with an excellent quality of life, such as green areas that give people the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and outdoor recreation. There is also a marina along the Tagus River, which allows lovers of marine life to enjoy the river and its biodiversity. It is a project that aims to ensure that its apartments combine comfort and functionality designed to promote your well-being and a more relaxed lifestyle. Considering your daily needs, even the smallest details are reflected in the careful selection of materials and equipment, making this home perfect for you! Consists of 10 apartments of T2, T3 and T4 typologies. This residential building with two separate facades combines the unity of interiors and exteriors, as well as the fantastic Lisbon sun. In its beautiful privileged location, where this project is located, some of the best faculties, schools and universities are located, including the Institute of Visual Arts, Design and Marketing and the João de Deus Graduate School of Education. Location: -1.2 km from the railway station; -1.8 km from the supermarket; -8 km from the hospital; -12 km from the airport.