  2. Portugal
  3. Porto

New buildings for sale in Porto

Maia
1
Aguas Santas
1
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Porto, Portugal
from
$228,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–383 m²
1 real estate object 1
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in t…
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from
$357,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family. Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart…
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Porto, Portugal
from
$247,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 69–290 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Centu…
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
