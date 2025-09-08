Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
36
Oeiras
16
Sintra
4
Torres Vedras
3
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley   the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up area of…
$1,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$3,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Located in Rio de Mouro, an increasingly popular neighborhood, Quinta da Azenha combines   a…
$808,214
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to a…
$2,33M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total ar…
$3,63M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$726,222
