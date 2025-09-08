Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
36
Oeiras
16
Sintra
4
Torres Vedras
3
11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the   condominium with a communa…
$620,802
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium   Villa Maria Pia Bu…
$761,361
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to a…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$726,222
Leave a request

