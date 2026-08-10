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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Lisbon, Portugal

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11 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,26M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$598,726
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,03M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
$837,408
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
$866,882
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$612,596
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,33M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms   in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south terraces …
$1,07M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,33M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Bright two-level apartment in S ã o Bento, recently completely renovated. Apartment with exc…
$1,03M
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Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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