Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,63M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,58M
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$726,222
