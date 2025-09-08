Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
36
Oeiras
16
Sintra
4
Torres Vedras
3
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley   the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up area of…
$1,23M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the   condominium with a communa…
$620,802
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium   Villa Maria Pia Bu…
$761,361
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms   in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south terraces …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of   6   premium-quality villas located in…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with terrace in a closed condominium of 9 villas. The condominium is loc…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Elegant 3-bedroom home in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from Tamariz Be…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Located in Rio de Mouro, an increasingly popular neighborhood, Quinta da Azenha combines   a…
$808,214
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$620,802
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total ar…
$3,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$606,746
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
Spacious and elegant home with 3 ensuite bedrooms in a private condominium in Albarraque. Fe…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
$1,87M
Leave a request

Property types in Lisbon

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go