Houses for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

gmina Piaseczno
9
gmina Konstancin Jeziorna
8
Piaseczno
6
gmina Lesznowola
6
35 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
3 bedroom house in Przypki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Przypki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
The homestead is located in Pshivki near Tarchin. The advertisement concerns an apartment in…
$217,643
3 bedroom house in Tarczyn, Poland
3 bedroom house
Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Pshivki, near Tarchin. The houses were put into operation, which are…
$198,439
4 bedroom house in Grzedy, Poland
4 bedroom house
Grzedy, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Osiedle Zielona Aleja – Modern Homes with Gardens in a Green Area near Warsaw We invite y…
$206,401
Villa 5 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Willa Karolina VIII is a comfortable single-storey house with the possibility of adapting th…
$519,508
3 bedroom house in Lesznowola, Poland
3 bedroom house
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
$205,748
5 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается шикарный дом в Варшаве с большим участком земли Konstancin-Jeziorna. Дом построен …
$2,02M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Katy, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Katy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE on a plot of 310m2 (full ownership of the plot - not a share in the plot!) - …
$195,840
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$949,946
6 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
6 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern house for sale in the center of Konstancin-Jeziorna 7 roomsThe house is loc…
$1,02M
3 bedroom house in Bielawa, Poland
3 bedroom house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
A new residential complex of six houses (134.67-178.69 m²) with a garden (204 to 781 m²), lo…
$348,440
6 bedroom house in Przypki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Przypki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful house, a large garden of 650 m2 directly bordering the forest. The forest park i…
$227,885
5 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/1
New housing estate, Stage II. Construction started in November 2023, ends in Q3 2024. House …
$378,954
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$236,533
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$960,188
4 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
4 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
ANOTHER EXCELLENT PROJECT and LATEST INVESTMENT by a local developer, in beautiful natural s…
$518,309
3 bedroom house in Stefanowo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Stefanowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
An intimate housing estate with great potential, that combines the charm of a quiet area wit…
$202,280
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Semi-Detached House 178.69 m² Near Warsaw – Bielawa in shell condition – enter and start t…
$506,213
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$224,654
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 85 m²
The new settlement in Kamionyki is a unique house in a twin building, ideal for families loo…
$157,001
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
A cozy and warm house designed by architects. It is located in a garden with rhododendrons, …
$714,380
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 105 m²
The new investment in Kamionyki is a unique settlement of modern houses in the twin building…
$175,660
8 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully furnished and equipped house in Chylice, near the border with Konstancin-Jezi…
$908,978
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious segment in Piaseczno, Granitowa Street, with an area of ​​204 m², rec…
$309,390
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
An elegant house in which we will find a private area with three bedrooms, a dressing room, …
$484,806
3 bedroom house in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A segment in Piaseczno at ul. Kwitnąca Grusza (on the border of Piaseczno and Józefosław). T…
$227,885
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 85 m²
$143,673
