  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altura 160

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altura 160

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$624,570
;
18
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39596
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 238240831
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Altura 160, located in the Benahavís area, is a new residential project of 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential is part of the renowned private urbanization “La Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes” with which they will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive concierge service. One of the quietest and safest residential estates on the Costa del Sol, which is part of the private macro urbanization of Los Jaralillos, in a privileged location high in the valley, dominating the panoramic views to the golf courses of Atalaya and El Paraiso and the bay of Marbella. Altura 160 is distributed in 5 buildings of only 12 apartments of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all with large terraces, nestled on a pretty hill and facing south-east towards the Golf Valley, with an exclusive sense of tranquillity and security that you won’t find at any other development in the area. Landscape-style terraces merge into the living rooms of each home with large patio doors to make the most of the natural light available, as well as to enjoy the spectacular views outside, with the homes benefitting from the beauty of the surrounding scenery, providing a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for residents to enjoy. The homes have spacious living rooms and a bright main bedroom with en suite bathroom along with a second bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with everything necessary so you can just move in, plus the building specifications include high quality materials and finishes with an original Mediterranean style interior design that perfectly complements the prestigious resort in which they are located. All homes include an underground parking space with pre-installation of a charging point for electric vehicles and a storage room. The residential is a gated property with private access to ensure security and peace of mind for its residents. It also has delightful, gardened areas and a designer communal pools (adult and children) with a solarium area and showers. We are sure that you will find all the services, comfort and quality of life that you have been searching for at Altura 160.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Estepona
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Naven
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$426,619
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$4,54M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$316,267
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altura 160
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$624,570
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$625,814
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Domy przy Plaży z Dużymi Tarasami i Widokiem na Morze w Esteponie Ten nowy projekt znajduje się w gminie Estepona na Costa del Sol, w południowej Hiszpanii. Estepona to urocza gmina z ponad 20 kilometrami wybrzeża, znana z malowniczego starego miasta, łagodnego i przyjemnego klimatu przez ca…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,13M
Located in a prime spot on the stunning Costa del Sol, this exclusive collection of bioclimatic villas and townhouses redefines the modern Mediterranean lifestyle through intelligent, energy-efficient design. Each home has been carefully designed to make the most of the local climate and en…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$715,340
Rok realizacji 2026
Luksusowe Apartamenty z 2 i 3 Sypialniami, Basenem Komunalnym, Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa Ultranowoczesne apartamenty położone w Villajoyosa, często nazywanej La Vila Joiosa, to malownicze nadmorskie miasteczko położone w prowincji Alicante, na terenie Wspólnoty Walenckiej w Hiszpan…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje