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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa LOOA Estepona

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$583,614
;
20
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ID: 39559
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1016467974
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Avenida Alemania

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover an exclusive boutique residential development in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. A unique project that combines contemporary design, architectural elegance, and a privileged location just minutes from the sea, created for those seeking an exceptional living experience. The development consists of just 22 exclusive three-bedroom residences, creating an intimate and private environment in the heart of Estepona. Each home has been carefully designed to offer spacious living areas, abundant natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, embracing the true Mediterranean lifestyle. Its contemporary architecture is complemented by premium-quality finishes, functional layouts, and expansive terraces that become a natural extension of the home. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light, creating warm, elegant, and inviting spaces throughout the year. Key features include: • Exclusive low-density development with only 22 residences. • Prime location in one of Estepona’s most promising and desirable areas. • Modern and sophisticated architectural design. • Spacious terraces and outdoor areas designed for relaxation and enjoyment. • High-quality specifications, premium finishes, and meticulous attention to detail. • Excellent connectivity to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga, and Málaga International Airport. More than just a home, this project represents a lifestyle. A haven of wellbeing, privacy, and comfort where residents can enjoy the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol, surrounded by first-class amenities, renowned golf courses, outstanding gastronomy, and some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean. A modern, elegant, and exclusive residential development designed for those who value quality, tranquility, and the authentic experience of living by the sea.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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