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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Europa Golf

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,84M
;
7
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ID: 39569
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1148088568
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the extraordinary setting of La Cala Golf in Mijas, this villa is a sophisticated residence featuring contemporary architecture where elegance, nature, and privacy blend in perfect harmony within one of the most sought-after residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol. La Cala Golf is considered one of the most prominent residential and golf complexes in Southern Europe. With three prestigious championship golf courses, expansive green spaces, and a landscape of rolling hills covered in Mediterranean vegetation, this setting offers an atmosphere of tranquility and exclusivity that is hard to find in other areas along the coast. Its proximity to the beaches of La Cala de Mijas, a wide range of dining options, and excellent connections to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Málaga International Airport enhance its appeal to international buyers seeking quality of life and privacy without sacrificing proximity to key amenities. Designed to blend naturally with its surroundings, this villa stands out for its contemporary architectural design, defined by elegant horizontal lines, large windows, and well-proportioned volumes that maximize natural light and create a constant sense of spaciousness and connection to the outdoors. The interior spaces flow out onto spacious covered terraces and outdoor living areas, where the landscaped garden and private pool provide the perfect setting to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. These outdoor areas have been designed to offer both spaces for relaxation and ideal settings for social gatherings in a setting of complete privacy. This villa sits on a 1,559 m² lot with a total of 503 m² of floor space distributed over two floors, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a half-bath. This villa thus represents a residential offering where contemporary architecture, natural surroundings, and lifestyle combine to provide a unique experience in one of the most attractive and peaceful destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Mijas, Hiszpania
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