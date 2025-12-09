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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Entrelagos II

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,80M
;
10
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ID: 39397
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 845642585
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Entrelagos de Cala Golf, 26

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Welcome to this project, a home that combines elegance with everyday comfort: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes, and seamless integration between the interior and exterior. Spread over three spacious levels, the ground floor opens onto a bright, open-plan layout where the living and dining areas seamlessly integrate with a designer kitchen with a large island, perfect for both intimate family gatherings and stylish entertaining. An elegant living room connects directly to a sunny porch, ideal for gatherings or relaxing in complete privacy. Large glass doors lead to a serene outdoor retreat with inviting seating areas, a sunken living nook with a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, and a stunning infinity pool, all designed to create your own sanctuary. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms offer peace and privacy for the entire family. The master suite is a true retreat, with a walk-in closet and an elegantly designed ensuite bathroom. Stunning golf course and mountain views, ideal for enjoying a quiet morning or sunset coffee. Transform the basement into a functional and stylish space with two design options. Create a home that promotes well-being, relaxation, and fitness by incorporating a gym and sauna. Or, turn it into an entertainment area with a home theater and games room. This development is a stunning, modern home located in the prestigious La Cala Golf development in Mijas. Ideally located in the heart of the resort, this luxurious villa is within walking distance of all the amenities of La Cala Golf, as well as the charming town of La Cala de Mijas and its renowned golf courses. This bespoke property is being finished to the highest standards, featuring premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Perfectly located between the golden beaches of the Mediterranean and the sophistication of Marbella, La Cala Golf offers a haven of peace with convenient access to the best of the Costa del Sol. Just 30 minutes from Marbella's iconic marina, luxury restaurants, and designer boutiques, and the same distance from Malaga Airport, the resort combines a tranquil natural setting with excellent connections to the region's most coveted destinations. • Just 5 minutes from La Cala Resort Clubhouse & Hotel & Spa. • The street ends in a cul-de-sac, providing maximum privacy and tranquility. • The frontline golf course guarantees unobstructed views. This development offers flexibility to build the home of your dreams. Take control of the design, materials, and layout, tailoring the home to your specific needs. The images of this development illustrate the project vision. Final details and finishes may vary slightly as the villa comes to life, while maintaining the quality and design presented here.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Entrelagos II
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$1,80M
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