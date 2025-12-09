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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 59

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$9,04M
;
20
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ID: 39027
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 595602778
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Osa Mayor

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
We present a stunning contemporary villa located in the prestigious neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, in the heart of the Nueva Andalucía Golf Valley. This exclusive 7-bedroom residence sits on a generous 2,548 m² plot, offering unrivalled privacy and panoramic views of the iconic La Concha mountain and the Mediterranean coastline. Its privileged location places it close to the best golf courses, international schools, high-end restaurants and the lively marina of Puerto Banús, making it an exceptional choice both for investment and for enjoying the Marbella lifestyle. Upon entering, you will discover spacious interiors, carefully designed with natural textures and elegant finishes. The villa offers high ceilings, sophisticated lighting and a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The main living areas are spacious and welcoming, decorated with bespoke furniture, organic materials and selected decorative elements such as woven wall art and handmade ceramics. On the upper floor, a gallery-style corridor overlooking the ground floor connects to bedrooms with private terraces and spectacular views. The heart of the home is a modern kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, elegant cabinets and a spacious glass-enclosed dining area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The seamless connection to the outdoor spaces includes a stunning swimming pool with Jacuzzi, Balinese-style sun loungers and a covered terrace with fireplace and barbecue, perfect for entertaining. The best feature is the immaculate private tennis court located at the foot of the garden, ideal for residents to use all year round. It is the epitome of contemporary luxury in a Mediterranean setting, offering an unrivalled combination of comfort, sophistication and location.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 59
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$9,04M
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