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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Estepona

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
;
5
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ID: 39516
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2057025666
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Customised villa, tailored to the client's wishes, price from plan. A sustainable and energy-efficient luxury detached villa with a unique contemporary design and the finest materials and finishes to ensure optimal functionality and comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views and abundant natural light in all bedrooms and the spacious open-plan living room. The bedrooms open directly onto a terrace from which you can enjoy the attractive landscaped garden and your own swimming pool, either privately or with friends and family. There is also ample covered private parking with charging points for electric vehicles. Designed to bring sunshine and nature into your home, the villa uses elements that invite you into a peaceful space, creating a sense of harmony and well-being. Its attention to detail, commitment to sustainable construction and careful use of quality materials and natural colours are the hallmark of our company's integrity. The villa also has a spacious basement with great potential for customisation, perfect for adding a gym, private cinema, games room, wine cellar or other space according to your personal preferences.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Estepona
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
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