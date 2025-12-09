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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$443,683
;
20
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ID: 39143
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1056867600
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Phase three of a new residential development in Estepona Golf, in the heart of the Costa del Sol, a privileged location near wonderful beaches like Bahía Dorada, and marinas such as Estepona, Duquesa, Sotogrande, and Banús, and close to the best restaurants and leisure activities. Located on the first line of the golf course, just 100 meters from the Clubhouse. The elevated position of the plot above the golf course allows for views of the course, and some homes also offer sea views. It is situated on the new Golden Mile, a prime location with a wide variety of services. Situated in a unique setting, just 3 km from the beach and with panoramic views of the coast. Estepona Golf is an 18-hole golf course with a prime location on the Costa del Sol. It is easily accessible from major roads and is situated 20 minutes from Marbella and 60 minutes from Malaga Airport via the A7 motorway, and 40 minutes from Gibraltar International Airport. The residential complex and the golf course are seamlessly integrated within a natural setting boasting spectacular scenery. The new development offers panoramic views of the golf course, and some apartments also offer sea views. The apartments feature bright, airy rooms thanks to their south and southwest orientation. The communal outdoor areas include a swimming pool with shower and lighting, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens with an irrigation system. Each apartment comes with an outdoor parking space within the complex. The 2- and 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments feature a spacious living room that opens onto the terrace and integrates the kitchen into the living area, maximizing natural light and creating a sense of spaciousness. The ground floor apartments feature large private terraces and gardens. The penthouses boast beautiful, unobstructed views from their rooftop terraces. The apartments have double-glazed windows and security doors. The same 60x60cm porcelain tiles from Saloni have been chosen for all rooms. The kitchen comes furnished and equipped with a ceramic hob, extractor hood, oven, and refrigerator. The bathrooms are fully equipped, including a shower screen and mirror. Features include air conditioning, solar panels, thermal and acoustic insulation, and a natural ventilation system.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$443,683
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