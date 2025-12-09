Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 3

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New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga International Airport.
It has been designed as a residential complex of 157 homes distributed in 4 blocks with 2 and 3 bedrooms.
The first two blocks face East. These two blocks consist of 78 homes that are arranged one above the other so as not to interfere with the views. The other two blocks are South facing.
From the careful design of the main entrance to the smallest detail of each individual space, the descending pathway displays the distinctiveness and character that makes this project a truly unique and exclusive development.
One of the characteristics that defines this project is its amenities. Scenic routes through green areas connect the different phases and large communal spaces.
These communal spaces will be located on an entire floor of the first block. Here you will find the co-working area, pilates room, gym area, sauna, Turkish bath, massage room, heated pool area, multipurpose room, bar with outdoor terrace and a covered relaxation area next to the main pool with 110m2 of water surface.
A solarium area will be located next to the main pool on a lower level for owners to enjoy the sun.
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Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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