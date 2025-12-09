Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Casa Koi

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A contemporary villa positioned frontline to Las Brisas Golf Course in Marbella, offering direct views across the fairways toward La Concha mountain. The property combines clean architectural lines with warm natural materials, creating a balanced interior defined by oak detailing, stone surfaces and full-height glazing. Open-plan living areas connect seamlessly to the exterior, maximising natural light and establishing a continuous indoor–outdoor flow.
The main living space integrates lounge, dining and kitchen areas with direct access to covered terraces and landscaped gardens. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke cabinetry and a central island, designed for both daily use and entertaining. Bedroom suites are arranged to ensure privacy, with the principal suite featuring a dressing area and terrace access with elevated views over the golf course and surrounding greenery.
Leisure and wellness facilities include a private spa area, cinema room and a dedicated wine bodega, providing functional spaces beyond standard residential use. Each element has been designed with a consistent material palette, maintaining cohesion throughout the property while supporting a high level of comfort and usability.
Externally, the villa is oriented around a pool terrace and garden, with multiple seating and dining zones suited to year-round use. The setting is quiet and residential, yet within close proximity to Marbella’s amenities, beaches and international schools. A turnkey property combining location, design and functionality in a well-established golf-front setting.
Lokalizacja na mapie
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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