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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Quintessence Phase 2

Rio Real, Hiszpania
od
$705,343
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39126
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 217793767
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Rio Real

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development project designed as a residential concept immersed in a magnificent natural space with modern and minimalist architectural planning. A place where greens meet blues: nature, sea and horizon It offers you a place where you will feel comfortable all year round, backed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities and sea views so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle. We invite you to pamper yourself and find the perfect balance between life and living in these 5 steps: - Choose a unique location, just 5 minutes from the center of Marbella. - Select the best quality, feel the touch of noble materials with unbeatable qualities. - Enjoy the leisure & well-being spaces and prepare to live, every day, experiences that are in line with your values. - Simply breathe and enjoy the silence of a natural setting. - Feel the sea breeze, contemplate it from your terrace and you will feel privileged. With a large natural environment, a clear commitment to quality of life and an architecture designed to be enjoyed at home, at this residential you will find apartments inspired by the details and qualities, in modern and spacious spaces that merge with nature through its large Terraces and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea. Living here will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

Lokalizacja na mapie

Rio Real, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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