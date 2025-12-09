Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Azahar Europa Golf

This stunning villa is located in the prestigious La Cala Golf community, one of the most sought-after areas on the Costa del Sol, surrounded by nature, tranquility, and renowned golf courses. The property features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, spread across a generous floor area of 489 m², with 433 m² of usable space designed to provide maximum comfort, privacy, and functionality. Its contemporary architecture combines with open, light-filled spaces to create an elegant and welcoming atmosphere. Each room has been designed to make the most of natural light and views of the natural surroundings, seamlessly integrating sophisticated interiors with the surrounding landscape. The fluid layout and spacious rooms make this villa an ideal choice both as a primary residence and for enjoying exclusive getaways on the Mediterranean. Located in a prime setting within La Cala Golf, the property offers access to world-class golf courses, as well as high-quality sports facilities, restaurants, and amenities. Just a few minutes’ drive away are the beaches of the Costa del Sol and destinations such as Marbella and Fuengirola, ensuring excellent connectivity and a well-rounded lifestyle. A villa that combines spaciousness, design, and location in one of the most exclusive settings in southern Spain.