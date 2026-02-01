Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
Paradise by the sea in North Cyprus! Dream investment in Famagusta!Live in your apartment in…
$69,335
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Строящийся комплекс. Гарантия аренды студии 450 фунтов стерлингов в месяц. Гарантия ар…
$136,079
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
$71,365
NicoleNicole
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
$79,111
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² In an elite complex 5 minutes   from the beach. The project will be located on…
$106,591
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
$110,479
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 37 m²
$80,811
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Продаётся на Риверсайде - студия. 3 этаж вид на Сезар. 40.5 Квадратных Метров. Цена…
$89,954
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Район Искеле. Рядом с Загидасом. Комплекс Park Residence. Не большая терраса, все налоги опл…
$82,244
