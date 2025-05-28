Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garage for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Kyrenia
4
Iskele Belediyesi
61
Trikomo
43
9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Studio flats for sale in Elysium project in Longbeach Iskele. 30% lower than the constructor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 20
$81,105
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

