Studios for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² in an elite complex 5 minutes from the beach. The project will be located on t…
€99,125
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,901
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
New studio apartment in complex with developed infrastructure (pools, kids playgrounds, gym,…
€81,500
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We are here with a brand new project in Tatlısu. The project is located on 40 decares o…
€164,032
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
€163,504
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€108,199
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 11/13
€103,527
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/15
Grand Sapphire F blocks Studio apartment with installment options! 
€99,201
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
€76,419
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
€67,461
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/10
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
€121,454

