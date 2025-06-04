Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
The complex consist of 156 studio apartments: ground floor studio apartments have 35m2 gross…
$112,415
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
🏡 studio in the premium complex Loft Blueberry | Espertep, Northern Cyprus 🏡 🌊 Zhivopere…
$104,881
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,656
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
This first-class project.Located next to the famous Korineum Golf Club, the only golf club i…
$331,922
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
The cost of a studio with a roof terrace 169 800 $ with 100% payment, a discount of $ 10,…
$159,800
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 38 m²
The project will be located on a vast land plot of 26,260 sq.m. and will consist ofstudios, …
$325,148
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 39 m²
The project will be located on a vast land plot of 26,260 sq.m. and will consist ofstudios, …
$216,765
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$101,815
Leave a request

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go