Terraced Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
HILLSIDE – Stylish studio by the sea in Tatlis🌊 Modern residential complex just 500 meters f…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
ID SA-0137The studio at Caesar Resort will get your attention!We present to your attention a…
$98,068
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 9
Apartments of the studio on the 9th floor in the grandiose complex in the sincel Grand Sapph…
$125,836
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The sale of a large new studio apartment, 2024 You can convert into 1+1 , with 2 windows …
$75,501
Leave a request

