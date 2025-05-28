Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Kyrenia
4
Iskele Belediyesi
61
Trikomo
43
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 15/15
$146,147
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
We offer you a 46 m2 studio with a private garden of 12 m2 in a luxurious new complex. This …
$101,014
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Studio flats for sale in Elysium project in Longbeach Iskele. 30% lower than the constructor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/15
$112,553
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/15
$87,357
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
Studio with a total area of ​​50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The …
$165,593
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
Studio apartments in the magnificent Sapphire Resort complex with the infrastructure of the…
$122,060
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
$108,353
Leave a request
Studio apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Area 51 m²
A luxurious property located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. These luxury …
$149,428
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/15
$104,154
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,656
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
$149,238
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment Studio Technical characteristics • Studio layout, living room, bedroom toil…
$154,132
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Courtyard Platinum Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee Campaign Process Va…
$143,053
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/15
$129,350
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/15
$125,150
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
studio   54 m ² with ragant income and reverse ransom. The best offer   for investors: 25 y…
$163,099
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
$116,752
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 14/15
$141,947
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything is given in the finish:  …
$149,054
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go