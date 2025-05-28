Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Kyrenia
4
Iskele Belediyesi
61
Trikomo
43
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Studio flats for sale in Elysium project in Longbeach Iskele. 30% lower than the constructor…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
finished studio apartment with furniture in the 1st floor block in the ABLIA Residence compl…
$75,501
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
HILLSIDE – Stylish studio by the sea in Tatlis🌊 Modern residential complex just 500 meters f…
Price on request
1 room studio apartment in Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
ID SA-0137The studio at Caesar Resort will get your attention!We present to your attention a…
$98,068
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$147,112
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
1 room studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ready-made studio apartment with furniture in a 1 on 1 floor block in the ABLIA Residence c…
$69,210
Studio apartment in Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7
A magnificent apartment in Northern Cyprus in the newly built complex   With a view of the t…
$84,034
1 room studio apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 17
Studio apartments from 54,900 pounds apartments 1+1 from 70 700 pounds installment plan:…
$69,206
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The sale of a large new studio apartment, 2024 You can convert into 1+1 , with 2 windows …
$75,501
