Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
43
Bogazi
5
Bogazi
4
Arnadi
4
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
61 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/13
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
$44,937
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/13
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
$51,274
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
$63,257
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Terra Life - a new residential complex located in a spark, northern Cyprus, just 5 minutes f…
$141,411
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Studio apartment in a chic complex with a large Caesar Resort 2 infrastructure, Tiberius bl…
$75,501
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio-Penthouse in the most popular project   project fourseasonSlife
$105,660
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
$109,978
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
finished studio apartment with furniture in the 1st floor block in the ABLIA Residence compl…
$75,501
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Located on a hill in the region BOGAZ! 36 luxury apartments with panoramic views of Me…
$207,566
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/19
Complex of the Palm Jumeira  -This-reproaches of the Owing-Writable-painted heater. Locat…
$151,549
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/26
Great project of   located in the most favorite area of northern Cyprus - Long Beach.Long Be…
$109,498
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
"Laguna" is a modern residential complex - exclusive, located in a picturesque place of Nort…
$173,741
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 9/13
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with sea view.…
$80,641
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Furnished studio 42 m2 with a balcony 7 m2 overlooking the pool 600 meters from the sandy be…
$74,417
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ready-made studio apartment with furniture in a 1 on 1 floor block in the ABLIA Residence c…
$69,210
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 10
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
$62,041
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/13
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool and …
$80,641
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
$149,097
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
$80,926
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Scheduled for completion in September 2025, this development unveils a collection of 74 meti…
$124,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Terra Life - a new residential complex located in a spark, northern Cyprus, just 5 minutes f…
$122,128
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
$112,695
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Courtyard Platinum Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee Campaign Process Va…
$143,053
Leave a request

Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go